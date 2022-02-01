Rashad Evans Sticking With Eagle FC After Successful MMA Return

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Rashad Evans will continue to compete for Eagle FC.

On Jan. 28, Evans made his return to pro MMA competition. He competed under Khabib Nurmagomedov’s new promotion. In the co-main event, “Suga” went one-on-one with Gabriel Checco. Evans was able to defeat Checco via unanimous decision. This was Evans’ first victory since Nov. 2013.

Evans Staying Put

Rashad Evans appeared on the Throwing Down Podcast with Renee Paquette and special co-host Angela Hill. During his appearance, Rashad revealed that his next fight will be with Eagle FC.

“Yeah, imma stick with Eagle FC. I’m probably gonna do another one but I’m gonna just allow this one to soak in and settle in for a little bit. Just enjoy it for a little bit but then at the same time, I can’t allow it to soak in too long because I’m not a spring chicken anymore [laughs]. Spring chicken’s overrated, so I feel as if I’m in a good place right now to make a good decision just based on being smart versus an emotional one, feeling like it’s something I need to do in order to satisfy a part of my ego that didn’t get taken care of.”

After suffering his fifth loss in a row courtesy of Anthony Smith’s knee back in June 2018, Evans retired. He was later inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame but his desire to compete again grew stronger.

Evans has insisted that he isn’t trying to fool himself when it comes to his return and he simply missed the feeling of competing. At the age of 42, some were hoping that his bout with Cheeco would be one and done but he’s got some fuel left in the tank.

"I'm going to stick with Eagle FC."@SugaRashadEvans discusses his future after a successful MMA return at #EagleFC44@angieoverkill @reneepaquette @eaglefightclub Rashad's FULL interview is available on the Throwing Down Podcast!⏬https://t.co/qaiafXL2gl pic.twitter.com/AMtx8e0Rnu — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) February 1, 2022