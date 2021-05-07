Jiri Prochazka Admits Dominick Reyes Upkick Knocked Him Out ‘For One Or Two Seconds’

There were questions as to if Jiri Prochazka got knocked out by the upkick landed on him by Dominick Reyes. He has admitted that this was the case, in spite of the fact that he was able to get the win shortly thereafter.

Heading into his UFC Vegas 25 main event, Prochazka was just one fight into his UFC career. However the light heavyweight prospect had the wind at his back, and proved as much when facing Dominick Reyes.

In a great, back and forth fight, Jiri was able to stop Dominick Reyes in the second round. He landed a beautiful spinning elbow that left Reyes face first on the mat unconscious, and earned him a shot at the 205lb title.

Jiri Prochazka Was KOd by Reyes

Shortly before the spinning back elbow from Jiri Prochazka, it seemed like he was in a lot of trouble. Dominick Reyes a hard upkick from his back that seemed to seriously hurt the Czech fighter, before Jiri recovered to land hard shots of his own.

When that upkick landed Jiri dropped a bit, leading to people speculating that he had briefly been knocked out. This was something that he confirmed to be the case when speaking with Michael Bisping in a recent interview.

“That was a knockout. That was a knockout. And nobody knows that. For one or two seconds I was out, out, I was out,” Prochazka said. “(I thought) where is (Reyes’s) body to lean on him? Just to take one, two, three seconds to take a breath. Okay, where I am? Here? What now?“

The good news is that Jiri Prochazka was able to survive this nearly fight-ending upkick to win the bout. Now he is set up to face the winner of the next light heavyweight title fight, which is insane for someone just two fights into his UFC tenure.