Jason Miller Down To Fight Nick Diaz: ‘Let’s Do It’

It has been five years since the last time Jason Miller competed in the world of MMA. However he says that he would be interested in making a return, against another returning veteran in Nick Diaz.

“Mayhem” Miller has been going through some personal and legal issues. He was recently in the news again after he discussed and opened up about these problems and his mental state currently.

It has been reported that Nick Diaz is looking to get a UFC fight at some point this year, and Mayhem seems to be down to be the opponent. Speaking in a recent interview, the 40-year old heard the news of Nick’s impending return, and said that he would be down to welcome him back.

“Nick’s coming back? That’s news to me. S—t, alright. I better get in shape I guess,” Miller said. “A long time ago there was a lot of complaints about me not going to 170 to fight him. Look man, that’s a big cut for me. That’s crazy. That’s totally different. “If the fans really want to see that, that could be an option for sure. I’m alive. Let’s do it.”

The Time That Nick Diaz and Jason Miller Fought

If you check their official records on Sherdog, you will not see a bout shared between Nick Diaz and Jason Miller. However that does not mean that these two did not fight at one point.

The year was 2010, the location Nashville, Tennessee. Nick’s teammate, Jake Shields had just won a bout against Dan Henderson, in the Strikeforce: Nashville main event.

At this point, Mayhem Miller hopped into the cage to try stealing the spotlight and shoot his shot for a rematch with Shields. So naturally, Nick, along with the rest of the Scrap Pack, started the now-infamous Nashville Brawl, attacking Jason in the middle of the cage.

After that incident, fans called for a fight between Jason Miller and Nick Diaz, but it never came to fruition. So who knows, maybe the UFC could look to make this fight a decade later, and they can finally settle the score.