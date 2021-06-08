Dana White Says Nick Diaz Will Fight In 2021: ‘I Didn’t Think It Would Happen’

For reasons unknown to most people, Dana White was hesitant to admit that Nick Diaz was serious about fighting again. Now it seems that he has finally changed his tune, admitting that Nick will fight this year.

From the first sign of the elder Diaz brother looking to fight again White has denied that this is true. He has repeatedly gone on record to say that he does not think Nick wants to fight, largely because Nick has been saying so for a few years.

However in recent times, it seems like Nick’s return has gotten more imminent, with him appearing more serious than ever about fighting again for the first time since 2015. He has even shared updates to show off his shredded physique, making it seem all the more real that he is coming back.

Dana White Says Nick Diaz Will Fight This Year

Now it seems that Dana White has finally backed down from saying that Nick Diaz is not coming back. In fact, he has actually admitted that the Stockton native will likely compete before the year is out.

Speaking in a recent interview, the UFC President explained that as much as he doubted it to be true, Nick is serious about fighting. Moreover, he says that it is looking like Nick will fight this year.

“I wasn’t very high on it. I didn’t think that it would happen, but it looks like it will. It looks like Nick Diaz will fight this year,” White said. “The last time I saw him, I saw him in Jacksonville, but yeah it looks like it’s going to happen. So we’ll see. The matchmakers have (talked to him), but I don’t know where we’re at on it. We’re looking promising.”

Dana White says Nick Diaz's return is looking promising👀 Full interview coming to @UFCarabia pic.twitter.com/tZuXK206ZJ — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) June 7, 2021

Are you surprised by this change in opinion from Dana White? Who do you want to see Nick Diaz fight in his return?