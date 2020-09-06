UFC featherweight contender Jared Gordon is known for his honesty regarding his life before MMA and his struggles with drug addiction. Gordon never hid the fact that he was a recovering addict, he was even criticized for it before.

This time around, Gordon had another deeply personal story to share. In the wake of the state of California passing a bill reducing penalties for oral and anal sex with willing children, Gordon opened up about his history with sexual assault. He revealed that he was forced to perform oral and anal sex with a man when he was only 9 years old. He described the way this event altered his emotional development and led him to darker paths. Gordon was clearly very affected by the bill passed by the state of California.

Gordon took to his official Instagram handle where he reveals horrifying details:

“I was sexually assaulted by a man at the age of 9. Full on rape. I had to perform oral, and anal sex on a man. I had no idea what was happening. I thought I did something wrong, like I was being punished for something. To this day I can still feel, and remember the smells and tastes. This ruined my life, at that moment my life took a completely different path then the one I was on. I know it turned me into a hateful person. It made me violent and eventually led me to drugs and alcohol. I vowed I would kill this person when I got older. Luckily this person was eventually caught in a child pornography ring and had other charges brought against him which landed him in prison. This is the most bizarre shit I have ever seen. If you’re down with this get the fuck out of my way. No way in the world can a minor give consent or ever understand sex. I don’t even know what else to say…”

It goes without saying that the MMA community as a whole expressed their empathy and admiration for Gordon.