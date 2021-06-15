Jamahal Hill Parties With Paul Craig After UFC 263 Dislocated Arm, Says Elbow Is ‘Rock Solid’

At UFC 263, Jamahal Hill got his arm brutally dislocated by Paul Craig. After the fight, they partied together, and a few days later, Jamahal says that his arm is doing good.

One of the big talking points from UFC 263, was the fact that the referee did not stop the fight between Hill and Craig, despite Jamahal’s clearly injured arm. While the contest was finally halted, it was a long time after the armbar had done its damage.

However it turns out that Jamahal did not have his arm broken, as he explained in a recent interview. He says that his elbow was dislocated, but that he is healing well so far, and hopes to get back to action in the near future.

“There’s no break, my elbow just dislocated pretty badly. But they were able to pop it back in. The doctor says it’s rock solid, and it’s doing all the movement it needs to, it’s just going to be sore for a while. I follow up with my doctor when I land back home, and we’re going to go from there. Hopefully I can be back in real soon,” Hill said. “It was a little discomfort when I first looked down and saw it. The pain didn’t really register, it was just to win. It’s just the competitor in me, I tried to knock him out. I tried to land that shot and knock him out. That’s what I went for, but it was a pretty bad spot for me, not being able to post up with my arm at the time.”

Thoughts On The Ref Stoppage

There was a lot of criticism about the referee not stopping the fight after Paul Craig snapped the arm of Jamahal, and rightfully so. However Jamahal does not hold any ill will towards the ref, and understands where he came from.

He went on to explain that the referee was just trying to give him a chance to come back and score the comeback win. That being said, he also admits that he would have wanted his teammates protected if they were in the same spot.

“He gave me a chance to do something spectacular, I guess. If it was one of my guys I would’ve wanted to protect him, but it’s hard to say that with me, with the heart I have in there. Yeah, I wanted to get that knockout still,” Hill said.

Jamahal Hill Parties With Paul Craig

Prior to their fight, Hill and Craig had a lot of tension between the two of them. This is not abnormal for a Paul Craig fight, but the Scottish fighter got in Jamahal’s face during their face-offs, and it seemed like there was bad blood.

However whatever issues they may have had evaporated after the fight. In fact, Jamahal was seen after the fight, partying with Paul, with a cast on his arm and everything.

“Me and @PCraigmma are good so idc what anybody else is talking and not only did he get my drunk the whole night we straight turnt tf up!!! I’m blessed living my dream and meeting some of the most amazing ppl!!!” Hill wrote.

Hopefully Jamahal Hill will be able to heal up quickly and get back to action. He is still a promising talent in the division, with a lot to offer and improve upon.