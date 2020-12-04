Fighters are not allowed to use marijuana for any purpose while in competition. As far as the UFC drug test policy goes, fighters are only punished for usage in-competition. However, the UFC does not ban the use of recreational drug usage while is a fighter is out of the competition. Jamahal Hill, as long as many other fighters and media members believe that athletic commissions need to relax when it comes to being penalized for weed.

A host of UFC fighters are in hot water and have been suspended for their usage of marijuana. The Nevada State Athletic Commission has now placed Niko Price, Kevin Croom, and Contender Series fighter Jose Flores under suspension according to reports from John Morgan. Which, of course, isn’t rare in the MMA space.

Last summer, Both Tim Elliot and Hill tested positive for marijuana during their matchups at the UFC’s Apex Center. Elliot suffered a second-round submission loss to Brandon Royval. Though Hill TKO’d Klidson Abreu during the prelims, and it only took him one round to do so.

Hill Speaks on Weed Punishments

Due to their consumption, both fighters have temporarily been suspended by the UFC. Recently, Hill spoke to the media and gave his thoughts about the athletic commissions and their harsh punishments.

“I think it’s f*cking stupid,” Hill said in regards to punishments from weed. “I’m not the person you want to ask. I think it’s dumb as hell, I think everything that I’ve had to deal with as a result of that is dumb as f*ck and I really think they need to focus energy on things that actually matter and not goofy sh*t like that.” “I took the fight, I stopped smoking immediately and somehow in their tests it came back that my levels were too high even after the UFC did an investigation, tested my old samples, and showed them the difference in the levels and everything, they still went ahead and decided to suspend me, fine me, put me through all this other bullsh*t, so it’s annoying as f*ck. But it is what it is. I’m not gonna keep looking back on it, I’m just pushing forward. I’ve got a good future ahead of me and I’m focused on that.”

Hopeful Progression Towards Normalization

Marijuana has no performance-enhancing benefits when it comes to the actual fighting. More than likely, the UFC is heading towards more marijuana acceptance rather than being against it. That’s if they plan on following suit with other top sports organizations around the world.

With many proven medical benefits, and no actual performance enhancement capabilities, hopefully, the UFC can take a huge step towards the normalization of cannabis use. This way, fighters are not having their long term careers affected by these types of situations.