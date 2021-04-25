Daniel Cormier, Jake Paul Confront Each Other At UFC 261 (Video)

UFC 261 saw a number of crazy moments and the first of them might have been Daniel Cormier confronting Jake Paul.

Fresh off his first-round knockout of Ben Askren earlier last week, Paul was in attendance at the UFC 261 pay-per-view event which took place Saturday night.

A constant theme throughout the night were the fans chanting “f*ck Jake Paul” and one major reason for that could be his confrontation with former two-weight champion Daniel Cormier.

The incident was captured and posted on social media.

Daniel Cormier online

“Imma Smack Jake Paul when I see him” Daniel Cormier in person… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zHnssneYBV — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 25, 2021

DC and Jake Paul having some words with each other #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/3DaiffkaDM — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) April 25, 2021

Here's the video 👇 Daniel Cormier confronts Jake Paul at #UFC261

pic.twitter.com/VbQ2rwTrdP — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) April 25, 2021

Cormier would later bring it up while on commentary.

“I swear to god, I just saw Jake Paul. I pointed at him, I said, ‘Don’t play with me.’ Because I’ll slap him in the face,” Cormier said. “I don’t play those games, Joe.”

Paul Previously Called Out Cormier

It should be noted that Paul recently called out Cormier following his own win over Askren.

BOUTTA COOK HIM UP CLEVELAND STYLE — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

However, Cormier is retired and is unlikely to compete against Paul in any form. But then again, even Askren was retired and in combat sports, just about anything is possible.