Daniel Cormier, Jake Paul Confront Each Other At UFC 261 (Video)

Paul was in attendance during the UFC 261 pay-per-view event on Saturday night.

UFC 261 saw a number of crazy moments and the first of them might have been Daniel Cormier confronting Jake Paul.

Fresh off his first-round knockout of Ben Askren earlier last week, Paul was in attendance at the UFC  261 pay-per-view event which took place Saturday night.

A constant theme throughout the night were the fans chanting “f*ck Jake Paul” and one major reason for that could be his confrontation with former two-weight champion Daniel Cormier.

The incident was captured and posted on social media.

Cormier would later bring it up while on commentary.

“I swear to god, I just saw Jake Paul. I pointed at him, I said, ‘Don’t play with me.’ Because I’ll slap him in the face,” Cormier said. “I don’t play those games, Joe.”

Paul Previously Called Out Cormier

It should be noted that Paul recently called out Cormier following his own win over Askren.

However, Cormier is retired and is unlikely to compete against Paul in any form. But then again, even Askren was retired and in combat sports, just about anything is possible.

