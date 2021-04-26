Daniel Cormier Explains Jake Paul Confrontation, Wants To ‘Torture Him’ In MMA Fight

Daniel Cormier doesn’t need to fight Jake Paul for a payday. But if they were to fight, it would have to be in mixed martial arts.

Cormier and Paul made headlines at UFC 261 this past weekend when they were involved in a verbal altercation.

That was notably after Cormier took issue with a member of Jake Paul’s team and how they spoke to Tyron Woodley. Paul, of course, would fire back by calling Cormier fat and challenging him to a tag team fight.

Okay fat boy. So me vs you & J vs. T.?? https://t.co/MDhyPTVpIN — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Paul would then make further comments about Cormier as things started to heat up.

All that and Paul waving and making faces at him while in attendance led to Cormier seeking him out.

“This guy’s being so ridiculous, I need to tell him something,” Cormier said recounting the incident on his show with Ariel Helwani (via MMA Fighting). “So I just walk over there and he kind of leans in like we’re going to have a conversation and his hands were in his pocket. I said, ‘Hey, I’m not gonna play your games. Don’t mess with me.’ I’m not a kid to play with like this. I’m not gonna be on the internet, messing around and all this other stuff. I go, ‘Keep my name out of your mouth.’ “And then security came and once the security got around he started to play big boy a little bit, starts trying to point and do all that. But initially his hands were in his pocket and he kind of leans in and I say, ‘I’m not gonna play your game.’ I said, ‘You’re gonna get yourself hurt messing around. I’m not gonna fight with you and play those public shenanigans.’ I go, ‘Keep my name out of your mouth.’ He said, ‘Well, you said my name first.’ I said, ‘Don’t play with me. Don’t play with me. I’m not a kid to me messing around with like that.’”

Cormier Wants To Torture Paul

Talk of a fight between the pair has naturally been speculated and most would assume it would be in a boxing ring.

However, Cormier feels he doesn’t need to chase Paul for a boxing match just to earn a payday. If they’re fighting, it will be in the former two-weight champion’s world.

“I don’t want to fight Jake Paul,” Cormier said. “But I’m not gonna let Jake Paul disrespect me. Let me tell you one thing about Jake Paul and I’ll refer back to the Conor McGregor deal. Conor went to fight Floyd, made a ton of money, because he had to. Floyd Mayweather is the greatest boxer of all time, so you go play on his playing field. Why would I go and box Jake Paul? Who I am doesn’t make me chase anything. I made my money as the heavyweight champion of the world. I don’t have to chase a payday. “This kid wants to fight, okay, I’ll fight him. But it will be a mixed martial arts competition. If he wants to actually fight with me, fight me in mixed martial arts and then I’ll fight him all the way down at 205. I’m living fat and happy and healthy, I’ll go all the way down to 205 to fight this kid in mixed martial arts. If you really want to fight me, like seriously fight me, fight me in mixed martial arts. This is not going to be fun. I’m telling you right now, at 42 years old, bad back and everything, I’m going to torture him and I’m going to hurt him. I don’t want to box him, I don’t want to fight in a limited skill set of rules. If you want to fight me, you really want to fight me, fight me in a mixed martial arts competition. I’ll go all the way back to 205 and I’m going to smash him and I’m going to hurt him and then he can go back to fighting these YouTube kids. “But don’t think for a second that I would ever chase a payday in boxing because I don’t need it. I’m good. I made my money as the champion of the world. If you want to really fight me, you got an issue with me, fight me in mixed martial arts and I’m going to torture you and I’m going to rip his face apart and I’m gonna hurt the kid. I will teach these kids not to continue to do this with people like me, athletes. I will hurt the kid.”

Most of us know what the result would be should they ever fight in a cage.

And given that Cormier is financially set and insistent on only wanting to compete in mixed martial arts, it looks like we’ve seen the end of this chapter.