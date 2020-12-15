YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has been on a warpath calling for all kinds of fights, particularly with Conor McGregor. Someone who does not much appreciate this approach is Nate Diaz, and he let Jake know.

Following his win over NBA dunk champ Nate Robinson, the younger of the Paul brothers has been pulling out all the stops when calling for his next fight. He has gone back and forth with everyone from NHL player Evander Kane, to Henry Cejudo and Dillon Danis. However the bout that he seems to be the most interested in, is one with UFC superstar Conor McGregor, with whom he claims to be in talks for a fight with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

Sign The Contract Conor McGregor

It seems that Jake Paul is doubling down on calling out Conor McGregor. In a video posted to Twitter, the celebrity boxer demanded that the Irishman sign a contract to fight him. He went on a tirade against the former Champ-Champ, insulting everything from his parter Dee Devlin, to Dustin Poirier’s Instagram followers while trying to secure this fight.

“What the f–k is up you Irish c–t!” Paul proclaimed, with an Irish flag around his shoulders. “Good morning, Conor McGregor. I know you are probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now, or maybe you’re jacking off because you’re sick of f–king your wife right now, because she is a 4. Conor you could do a lot better. But, happy Monday. My team sent you a 50 million dollar offer this morning, 50 million dollars cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight offer you’ve ever been offered, but you are scared to fight me Conor. “You’re ducking me because you don’t want to lose to a f–king YouTuber,” Paul continued. “You’re a 0-1 as a boxer, I’m 2-0 as a boxer. I just came off the eighth biggest pay-per-view event in history, but you want to fight Dustin (Poirier) who has less followers than on Instagram than my f–king dog, that’s a fact. “And Dana White, you are a f–ing p–sy too. You ugly f–king bald b–ch,” Paul said. “You say there is a zero percent chance of this fight happening but there is a zero percent chance of you getting some f–king p–sy. Conor, you’re scared. Dana, you’re scared. Sign the f–king contract you idiots, Jesus f–king christ. Irish b–ch. F–k these guys”

Jake Paul Is Taking Everything Nate Diaz Worked For

Now we can take some time to talk about the many, many things that are misleading or outright incorrect about what Jake Paul said. Instead of doing that however, we will take a look at what Nate Diaz had to say about things. He took to his Twitter to go after Jake for calling out so many legitimate fighters, saying that someone should give him a beating for free.

“Jake Paul u need your a– beat for free u spoiled f–k u can’t really fight dumbs–t your gonna end up with your a– whooped for real somewhere talking like that”

Jake Paul u need your ass beat for free u spoiled fuck u can’t really fight dumbshit your gonna end up with your ass whooped for real somewhere talking like that 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 15, 2020

This prompted a trio of responses from Paul. First he told Diaz to remember what happened the last time he fought someone named Nate, because apparently that matters. Then he shared some sparring footage of himself taking on one of Nate’s apparent training partners.

You saw what happened to the other Nate. https://t.co/Uq5LY2tQaS — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 15, 2020

Aye @NateDiaz209 I already beat your boy up come get your mans then you can get the smoke too pic.twitter.com/a55sMs5jox — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 15, 2020

I really beat your boy up 😂😂@NateDiaz209 pic.twitter.com/6QRXZlJim5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 15, 2020

As much as we would like to say that the idea of Jake Paul fighting either Conor McGregor or Nate Diaz will never happen, it is hard to do that. In the era where Jake’s older brother Logan, with even less experience, is fighting Floyd Mayweather, it seems that anything is possible.