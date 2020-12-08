It would seem that Henry Cejudo is trying to take the Floyd Mayweather approach to his MMA retirement. He has set his eyes on Youtube boxer Jake Paul, which has resulted in a wild exchange on social media.

You would not be able to guess that Cejudo has been retired from MMA for eight months if you look at his social media feeds. Left and right he has been calling for fights with anyone he can, from new flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo, to featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski, and boxing’s Ryan Garcia. Most recently, he took to his Twitter to call out YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul, in the wake of Paul’s knockout win over Nate Robinson.

“Yo @jakepaul since you really think your a legit fighter by beating up on retired NBA D lister’s who really deserves a academy award for best fall. How about we fight and if I can’t stop you I’ll give all money to charity of your choice. #dontbescaredhomie “

Yo @jakepaul since you really think your a legit fighter by beating up on retired NBA D lister’s who really deserves a academy award for best fall. How about we fight and if I can’t stop you I’ll give all money to charity of your choice. #dontbescaredhomie 🖊 📄 pic.twitter.com/cLXKxLtNuY — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 6, 2020

Jake Paul Fires Back At Henry Cejudo

Following his initial message to Paul, Henry Cejudo followed this up with another tweet to taunt the YouTuber. Here he points out the fact that Jake follows him on Twitter with the most obnoxious screenshot possible, making fun of the younger Paul brother for it.

“I had no idea this dirt bag @jakepaul was a fanboy! Sign the contract and you might have your dream of meeting your idol Triple C! Ps I’m sending a digital autograph for you baby “

I had no idea this dirt bag @jakepaul was a fanboy! Sign the contract and you might have your dream of meeting your idol Triple C! Ps I’m sending a digital autograph for you baby 💋 ❤️ 💋❤️ pic.twitter.com/4VOarKc5yN — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 7, 2020

This got the attention of Paul, who fired back at Cejudo. He responded to the above tweet to say that he is a fan, but that he makes more money than the former UFC Champ-Champ and Olympic Gold Medalist, mentioning He responded to the above tweet to say that he is a fan, but that he makes more money than the former UFC Champ-Champ and Olympic Gold Medalist, mentioning the PPV numbers that have been reported from the Tyson vs Jones Jr. card that he fought on. Henry was quick to respond though, bringing up Jake’s previous issues with law enforcement during riots a few months ago.

“I’m a huge fan!! You’re the mini champ!” Paul wrote. “But it seems like I’m your only fan because the purses I buy my girlfriend are worth more than your fight purses where your PPV #’s at champ?” “Or….Your PPV #’s?” Cejudo clapped back. “Everyone ordered that fight for TYSON…nobody even knew your were fighting Smokey Robinson on the undercard. BTW, looting purses from the mall doesn’t count as buying.

Or….Your PPV #’s? Everyone ordered that fight for TYSON…nobody even knew your were fighting Smokey Robinson on the undercard. BTW, looting purses from the mall doesn’t count as buying. https://t.co/Prcugzhcl9 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 8, 2020

Normally it would be safe to say that Henry Cejudo and Jake Paul are never going to fight. However with the recent news that Jake’s brother, Logan will be boxing Floyd Mayweather, it seems that anything is possible. That being said, there seems to be very little appetite among fans for this fight to happen, so time will tell what actually happens.