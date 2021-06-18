Jake Paul: ‘Washed Up’ Nate Diaz Is ‘An Easy Fight’

Jake Paul has his hands full with the upcoming boxing match between he and Tyron Woodley. However he might be looking to get a bout with Nate Diaz after this, which is something he considers an easy fight.

The younger Paul brother has made a habit of calling out a variety of MMA fighters since he decided to make his move into the boxing world. This led to him knocking out former UFC fighter Ben Askren, and it has also set him up for a fight with former champion Tyron Woodley.

However Jake recently explained in an interview that Woodley is not the end of his MMA fighter call out. He made it clear that he would be interested in a fight with Kamaru Usman or Nate Diaz, and on top of that, he says Nate would be an easy fight.

“We were thinking about Usman, there was Nate Diaz talks happening. I’m serious. Usman is a really difficult fight, but Nate Diaz is an easy fight,” Paul said. “He’s washed up.”

Logan vs Jake Paul?

Since both Logan and Jake Paul have decided to try their hand up boxing, people have been talking about a potential fight between these two brothers. In the past, both men have said that they are interested and open to this idea, but their parents are not.

This was something Jake reiterated here. However he explained that he knows how much money the two of them would be able to make in a fight like this, which is the main reason he would be interested in doing it.

“My dad and mom are already pissed about this. They’re like absolutely not… I was like ‘Mom I had a $3,000 car that I had the landscape to pay for it, as a 16-year-old. I want My kids to drive Rolls-Royce’s, so let me fight my brother,'” Paul said. “It’s kind of a joke, it’s kind of not. Our relationship just keeps on getting better and better, so it’s like I don’t know.”

Do you want to see Logan and Jake Paul fight each other? Would you rather see Jake face off against Nate Diaz instead?