Jake Paul Predicts Power Will Lead him to Victory Against Tyron Woodley “As Soon As I Touch Him”

Jake Paul doesn’t believe that Tyron Woodley will be able to handle the power of his punches. In a recent interview, Paul stated that his attributes would be too much to handle when men square off in the ring.

Origins of the Fight

Tyron Woodley will headline a Showtime Boxing event against Jake Paul on August 28th. Nonetheless, the origins of the match began after Paul knocked out Ben Askren, who is Woodley’s long-time friend.

Video footage showed the former UFC welterweight champion get into a disagreement with J’Leon Love, a cornerman with Paul backstage. Subsequently, the confrontation was made public, Woodley spoke with Ariel Helwani to detail what happened, which virtually made the matchup happen.

Jake Paul on his Power Against Woodley

Woodley may be a former UFC champion, but betting odds made him the underdog against Paul in the ring. Recently, Paul spoke about the fight against Woodley and discussed how he is unlike any opponent that Woodley has ever fought, especially from a power aspect.

“I think as soon as I touch him, his body is going to go back to that losing mentality, the fight or flight and he’s not gonna wanna sit there and fight. I don’t know, I just see that that’s why I’ve been saying two rounds,” Paul said to Brendan Schaub. “I’m too sharp, I’m too fast, I’m too powerful and he has 85 days to do this, learn how to box, and unlearn all those bad habits. I’m going to eat up his body, I’m going to eat up his head. He’s not going to know where I’m coming (from). Kamaru Usman put some damage on him, all these guys put some damage on him, Gilbert Burns put the damage on him. He’s coming in a wounded soldier.”

Jake Paul opens as betting favorite over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley said how people are underestimating his power and reminding others how good he’s.

“I’m not surprised, it’s just funny. I’ve just made a lot of people a lot of money in the past three fights from people betting on me,” Jake Paul Said. “They are stacking the odds like, I’ve had people come up to me saying they made $10 million, $5 million off of betting on me. It’s funny, like why is me, the YouTube kid the favorite against the five-time UFC champion [Tyron Woodley]?” ” I am putting in the work. People only take you as serious as you take yourself and I take myself as serious as I can get.” Jake said. “I do everything right in camp.”

The entire mixed martial arts community has voiced their need for Woodley to finish Paul and end his invasion into combat sports. However, Paul plans on facing the likes of Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor in the boxing ring by any means necessary.