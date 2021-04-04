Logan Paul Says Fighting Brother Jake Could Be Biggest PPV Event Of All Time

The Paul brothers, Jake and Logan, have crossed over from YouTube into the boxing ring over the past 3 years. Logan and Jake both made their amateur debuts on the same night, against fellow influencer brothers KSI & Deji. This event would end up generating the highest Pay-per-view buys ever for a non-professional boxing event at 1.2 million purchases worldwide.

It’s no question why the Paul brothers continued to pursue boxing matches in the future. If the money is right, there will be a fight. And fight they did.

From YouTube To Boxing

Logan Paul would conduct a rubber match with KSI after their initial draw in their first bout. This would also come out on the professional circuit, with headgear fully off. Paul would lose a split decision to KSI. Despite the 2019 loss, Paul would be picked to fight one of the greatest boxers of all-time, Floyd Mayweather, in an exhibition match expected to take place later this year

Coming off his first win as an amateur, Jake Paul would venture into the pro boxing world where he would take on YouTuber Aneson Gib and then NBA star Nate Robinson. Both would come with multiple knockdowns and ultimately by way of (T)KO early in the fight.

After the virality of the finish and sitting atop the insane $1.6 million PPV but rate (with Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. headlining), Paul would pick his next fight carefully. His sights would fall on former MMA champion Ben Askren. The two will collide on April 17th on Triller Fight Club.

Brothers Collide?

With two big fights for the bloodline in the near future, Logan Paul seems that a matchup with his younger brother Jake could spice things up, taking a PPV to even higher heights in terms of revenue.

“I’m a showman, so is Jake, and we had a little rivalry on YouTube that has never been matched and I don’t believe it ever will,” Logan Paul told Access. “Our diss tracks against each other have like 300 million views, it was like we were the two brothers that despised each other online. “I think we can probably make a similar wave if Jake and I ever fought each other. I’d go ahead and say Logan Paul versus Jake Paul would be one of the greatest, and biggest and highest grossing pay-per-view combat sports events of all time.”

Breaking Down The Beef

The discourse between the brothers has been brewing in the distillery for quite some time, with Jake insulting Logan’s legibility as a boxer.

“My brother is a fake fighter, I’m the real fighter. He’s 0-1-1, I’m 3-0. I wish him the best of luck. I just like – don’t get in there with a guy who’s never even been knocked out. [Mayweather has] been knocked down once and it was by accident.” The younger brother told TMZ.

Brother vs brother is something we have yet to see in combat sports, and yes we’re counting out the 2011 movie ‘Warrior’ which features two brothers fighting in an MMA bout.