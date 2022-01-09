Jake Paul’s Coach On Potential Move To MMA: “He’ll Be Good At Anything He Does”

Jake Paul is teasing a potential crossover into a different combat sport.

The famous influencer has spent the last couple of years turning himself into a boxer. Paul has knocked out fellow YouTubers, basketball player and former MMA champions to move to 5-0 as a professional.

After producing highlight reels and millions of dollars, many are asking what’s next for Paul. Many theorize it’s Tommy Fury, who Paul was originally going to fight in December. But, ‘The Problem Child’ might be leaning another direction altogether. Perhaps something even outside the boxing ring.

While Paul has no MMA experience whatsoever, the 24 year-old is testing the waters in what would be a move to the cage. ‘The Problem Child’ would show off his kicks in a new video, tagging MMA promotions, Bellator and PFL. This would come after he was denied by UFC boss Dana White.

Coach’s Thoughts

BJ Flores, Paul’s boxing coach, is nothing but supportive of his pupil in this potential move.

“He’s just a well-rounded kid.” Flores said on ‘The Schmozone‘. “If he wants to learn how to kick, if he wants to do an MMA fight, [Paul should] do it 100%.” “I’ll help any way I can, anywhere possible. Like it’s not about me, it’s about him. If that’s the direction he wants to go, no problem. He’ll be good at anything he does, trust me.”

Paul isn’t just a boxer. He also has some wrestling credentials in his back pocket. It might not be NCAA Championships from college, but the younger Paul brother did have an upbringing in the sport. He wrestled throughout high school in Ohio, a state known for wrestling.

Mix in the years of boxing and retouch on his wrestling from his teenage years, maybe Paul even has a chance should he train long and hard enough. It’s still a mystery on if he’ll go all the way with it, considering he has a boxing team around him.

‘A Bright Future In Boxing’

Flores wouldn’t mind so much for his product to try something new, but believes he will excel in the ring more so than the Octagon.

“He’s just got such a bright future in boxing.” Flores added. “That’s gonna manifest itself in the next 18 months. The next 18 months is going to be a lot bigger than this last 24 months. He’s just really settling in well with some stuff and really getting more comfortable in the ring.”

Whatever decision Jake Paul makes, Flores will respect it and support him either way.

“It’s all gonna show, um, in the next, you know, 2022. So I’m not worried at all though. Whatever he wants to do, he can do. He’s his own man.”