Dana White Rejects Jake Paul’s Fighter Pay Demands, Counters With Another Challenge Instead

If Dana White and Jake Paul had made a New Years resolution to stop beefing with each other, well it looks like they have already broke it.

White vs. Paul

Not even 24 hours into 2022 and two would get after it on social media. It would all start with Paul stating he’d retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC. However, there was a catch. There was a list of demands that were to be met for that to happen.

‘The Problem Child’ would advocate for better fighter pay in his offer to the UFC boss. After reading a few lines, you can tell White would just not have it.

White’s Challenge

White wouldn’t let Paul paint him the wrong color though. He wouldn’t go down without a fight. Or in this case, he wouldn’t have radio silence. Paul pitched the president a challenge, but it looks like he forgot White’s initial offer regarding drug testing.

“You never responded to the challenge.” White said in a video. “You publicly stated that I use cocaine. I do not. So I told you, you could randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years. I believe that you’re a cheater and I believe that you use steroids, so I want to randomly steroid test you for the next two years.”

Dana Dishes It Out

These weren’t the only words White would unload. He would have a lot of ammo towards Paul and he fired every demeaning bullet he could. Paul wasn’t the only one in the crossheirs. His manager Nakisa Bidarian would get some heat from White, who he used to work for.

“That thing that you came out with today, nobody on earth thinks that you really wrote that.” White added. “You’re too stupid. For those of you that don’t know, if you’ve ever watched one of his fights and you see the staredown, the guy that’s standing in the middle with the warlock nose and the big wart on his face, apparently that’s his manager. That guy used to be an accountant for me and let’s just say this: He no longer works for me, and I think he’s a scumbag.” “But, if you two think that you can do it better than we do, we’re doing the whole thing wrong and you’re treating the fighters better than we do: Knock yourself out. Go start your own business. It’s easy to do. Get the warlock on it. The warlock can get it started for you. What you and the warlock should be focused on is your business.”

White would continue to pick Paul apart. He wouldn’t let those reports that Paul only sold $65K pay-per-views for his last fight escape his mind. Nor would he let go of his past challenge for drug testing, whether it be steroids or cocaine.

“You’re tanking. You can’t sell pay-per-views. You’re calling out Jorge Masvidal because he’s a pay-per-view superstar. Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson… these are all superstars. You’re not. You can’t sell pay-per-views. So you do whatever the hell you want to do. I’m ready to roll, buddy. I don’t use cocaine. Do you use steroids? Let’s do this Jake.

Did Dana White win this exchange?