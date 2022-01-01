Jake Paul Issues Challenge To Dana White, Will Retire From Boxing For Jorge Masvidal Fight

Jake Paul has issued a big challenge to UFC president Dana White.

White recently stated he wouldn’t allow Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz to box Paul after the latter called them out following his win over Tyron Woodley last month.

At least while they’re under contract with the UFC.

White would then offer Paul a challenge.

“I got a challenge for Jake Paul. This guy keeps saying that I’m a coke head. He can randomly cocaine test me for the next 10 years if I can randomly steroid test him for the next two.”

Jake Paul Responds With ‘Real Challenge’ For Dana White

It took a few days, but Paul has finally responded to the UFC head honcho.

He’s willing to immediately retire from the sport of boxing to fight Masvidal in the UFC on a one-fight deal while entering the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug testing pool.

However, White has some obligations to fulfill which includes fairer fighter pay.

“Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: 1) Increase min fighter pay per fight to $50k (it’s $12k now) 2) Guarantee UFC fighters %%50 of UFC annual revenues ($1bn in 2021) 3) Provide long term healthcare to all fighters (you previously said brain damage is part of the gig…imagine the NFL said that). There are many UFC alums who have publicly said they are suffering from brain damage You have 5 days to accept and to implement the above by March 31, 2022. Once implemented I will immediately retire from boxing, enter USADA and agree to a 1 fight deal with UFC to fight weak chin Jorge. To all UFC fighter – time to take a stand and create value for yourselves and your peers. You deserve higher pay, you deserve long term health and above all you deserve freedom. Support each other. I am not your enemy. I am your advocate…who selfishly wants to KO a few of you to make some big bank”

Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: pic.twitter.com/bJScDVITvL — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 1, 2022

As one would expect, the tweet has already gone viral and will put further attention on the level of fighter pay currently present in the UFC. And if past history is anything to go by, White will not be pleased with that.