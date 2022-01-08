(Video) Jake Paul Teases Move to MMA, Shows Off Kicks In Latest Training

First, it was boxing; now Jake Paul has his eyes set on MMA. Maybe?

On Friday, a day after not getting a response from UFC President Dana White about his three stipulations, Paul put out a video on his social media of him kicking some pads during practice.

The Video

1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma pic.twitter.com/pA1gkCrdzE — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 7, 2022

“1st day training kicks,” he wrote. “Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters.” He also tagged the promotions Bellator and PFL in an interesting move.

Paul’s success in 2021 was insane, and you can make a case he was one of the most talked-about combat sports athletes of the year. He was on a lot of end-of-the-year lists and lists looking towards 2022. At just 24-years old, he has the world at his fingertips. “The Problem Child” has gone 5-0 in professional boxing, knocking out all of his opponents. In his last outing, he flatlined former five-time welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on short notice.

PFL? Bellator? Eagle FC?

With all of the money he has coming in, it would be ignorant to just brush Paul off as a future MMA fighter. If he put as much time, money, and effort as he did into boxing as he might do for MMA, his chances are good. While the chances of him signing with the UFC are extremely low, especially with his ongoing feud with White, the fact that he mentioned Bellator and PFL is interesting.

Bellator President Scott Coker has taken an interest in the influencer, and with Bellator’s relationship with Showtime, it makes too much sense.

PFL, on the other hand, announced late last year that in 2022, they would be having pay-per-views, and if they want stingy MMA fans to fork over their hard-earned money, putting Paul’s MMA debut behind a paywall isn’t the worst idea.

How about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s promotion, Eagle FC? They are coming to America and are looking to build a name in the MMA sphere. Whatever it’s inside the cage or ring next, Paul looks to put on a show wherever he goes.