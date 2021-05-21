Jacare Souza Finishes UFC Contract, Becomes Free Agent After UFC 262 Submission Loss

Jacare Souza has fought his last fight in the UFC. Initially, fans thought that Souza was released after a four-fight losing streak. However, reports have now indicated that Souza finished the last fight on his contract against André Muniz.

Jacare Finishes UFC Contract

Jacare is one of the most decorated BJJ players in the history of MMA. However, Jacare was submitted at UFC 262 by the hands of Andre

Muniz and suffered a gruesome broken arm in the process. Since the break, Jacare has taken to social media to provide a medical update on the status of his arm.

Not too many MMA fans would ever predict that Jacare Souza would be submitted in his fighting career. At the age of 41, Jacare has fought for nearly twenty years, and it wasn’t until last night that he was defeated by submission. Now, it appears that his fight career has come to an end, at least with the UFC.

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza is no longer under UFC contract. He was not released, though. His loss to Andre Muniz at UFC 262 was the final fight on his UFC contract. Full story coming to @espnmma. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) May 20, 2021

“Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza is no longer under UFC contract. he was not released, though. His loss to Andre Muniz at UFC 262 was the final fight on his UFC contract,” said Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

Jacare Souza vs. Andre Muniz

Souza looked sharp in the beginning moments of his fight against Muniz. However, Andre was able to counter a takedown by Jacare with one of his own. Shortly after, he transitioned to his back, locked in an armbar, and won the fight.

As Jacare’s arm loudly snapped, he tapped and then smiled. Even during Bruce Buffer’s announcement of the winner, Souza still hugged Muniz and congratulated him on his victory.

Life After the UFC

Although Jacare is a free agent, there’s no current knowledge of whether he will continue fighting or retiring. After all, Souza is 41 years of age and hasn’t won a fight since 2018. Promotions might be interested in signing him due to his name value. However, it might not be the wisest decision moving forward.