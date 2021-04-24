Report: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2 To Headline UFC 263 On June 12

UFC Middleweight king, Israel Adesanya returns to his throne at 185lbs to tend to his first rematch in his MMA career against Marvin Vettori, sources tell Combate.

Of note in this @BillSimmons interview with White: looking like like Vettori could be next for Adesanya.



Talks have centered around Adesanya returning June 12, I’m told. Original hope was Adesanya-Whittaker 2 on 6/12 but turnaround is too quick for RW. So MV is new frontrunner. https://t.co/RpM5FyHJzN — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 23, 2021

What About Whittaker?

The plan was originally to have #1 contender and former champ Robert Whittaker stake his claim at the title, however things don’t always goes according to plan. Adesanya wanted to return at UFC 263 on June 12th, Whittaker would need more time though, coming off a five-round war against Kelvin Gastelum last weekend.

Whittaker declined the date and Vettori, who had just fought a week earlier, would sign the contract to face his rival.

Blast From The Past

The two Middleweight rivals will meet more than three years after their first meeting in 2018. The result would end being a split decision in favor of Israel Adesanya. Vettori believes he won the fight and is beyond vibrant to run it back, especially now with UFC gold on the line.

Adesanya would experience some adversity with “The Italian Dream” in the last round, with Vettori maintaining top control on the ground. The final horn would sound and the verdict would point to Adesanya who had outstruck Vettori in the first two rounds.

This was the first time “The Last Stylebender” was ever taken to decision, and likely one of the first times the future champ would ever lose a round.

The Return To Middleweight

Adesanya is coming off of his first loss to Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259, where he attempted to become a ‘champ-champ’. However, this daydream would fade with Blachowicz edging out a decision to beat the Middleweight champ.

Adesanya’s record still stays perfect at 185lbs however and he looks to keep it that way when he takes on Vettori at UFC 263.

Redemption Season

Vettori, who will clash with him in June, is riding a 5-fight win streak. He is coming off dominant wins over Kevin Holland and Jack Hermansson. The Italian hasn’t lost since meeting Adesanya back in 2018, nor does he plan to again when faces him a second time.

UFC 263 will take place on June 12th, location TBD. Dana White has recently said he’s looking to go to Arizona, if they allow him to. Wherever the fight may go, it looks to bring all of the action we want when these two middleweights settle the score.