Marvin Vettori isn’t buying the hype or champion status of UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. While he’s more than likely not going to secure the next shot at Israel, he’s still throwing his shots at the champ.

Vettori shocked the majority of MMA fans with his performance against Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 16. Initially, after the fight, Marvin called out Paulo Costa to climb up the rankings and boost his chances at fighting for the title. However, he took back his words and vowed for a rematch against Israel Adesanya.

In the opinion of many fans, Vettori has had the best performance against Adesanya over all of his oppositions in the UFC. Regardless, Adesanya was still able to win via split decision. Since their first fight, Adesanya went on to capture the UFC Middleweight title and is yet to take a loss.

Vettori on Adesanya Champion Status

Vettori, however, has had a harder road. Recently, he spoke with TMZ Sports where he ha colorful language for the champion.

“Ultimately, I definitely want to fight Adesanya and settle the score,” said Vettori to TMZ. ” I know Israel. I’ve said it over and over, he’s not a courageous guy. He takes steps where he knows he can take steps forward. In a sense it’s a smart thing to do, you know?” “I want to be the legitimate #1 contender for this f**king title,” Vettori said. “And then I want to be the one that dethrones that bulls**t ass champion called Israel Adesanya.”

Making the Fight

While Vettori has his eyes set on Adesanya, Izzy is currently in talks to fight for the UFC Light Heavyweight title. Initially, Adesanya was nearly positive that he would never see Vettori again inside of the octagon. But now that Marvin won a high-profile fight, if his stock continues to rise, he may get the rematch he’s hopeful for.