The main event of the evening is upon us. Jack Hermansson (21-5) looks to get into title contention with a win tonight. To do so, he will have to get past the fiery Italian Marvin Vettori (15-4-1).

Round 1

Vettori comes out in the southpaw position while Hermansson comes out orthodox. Vettori is the first to land with a nice left hand, Hermansson comes back with a leg kick. Vettori looks to be aggressive and close the distance. He lands an uppercut before eating a heavy leg kick. Nice left hand by Vettori but he eats a counter from Hermansson.

Hermansson follows it up with a right hand but Vettori doesn’t back down. Both fighters accept to fight in the pocket. Vettori knocks Hermansson down and attacks his neck. Hermansson manages to defend the guillotine and tries to stop Vettori from passing his guard.

Vettori lands some great ground and pound against the fence. Vettori passes to half guard and keeps landing. Hermansson gets back to his feet and lands an uppercut as the round ends.

10-9 Vettori

Round 2

Hermansson comes out aggressively in this round. He lands a big body kick early. Hermansson attempts a takedown but Vettori defends well so far. He gets the takedown but Vettori switches the position and gets Hermansson on his back.

Vettori controls Hermansson on the ground but struggles to keep him flat on his back. Vettori passes to half guard and gets back to his feet. He pokes away at Hermansson still on the ground. Hermansson gets back up and eats a jab and a body shot.

Hermansson pushes Vettori to the fence and lands a nice knee in the clinch. Hermansson lands to the body but eats a stiff jab as the round ends.

10-9 Vettori.

Round 3

Nice left hand lands right away for Vettori. He checks a leg kick and comes back with a right hand. Hermansson looks to pish Vettori back and lands a right hand of his own. Nice takedown entry from Hermansson but Vettori defends very well.

Nice right hand from Hermansson, Vettori appears to be slowing down. Hermansson lands a nice combination and is clearly the busier fighter. Hermansson lands a nice right hand. End of the round.

10-9 Hermansson

Round 4

Hermansson comes out aggressively once again, he lands a nice right hand before eating a counter from Vettori. He then takes the center of the octagon and looks to push Vettori back to the fence. Hermansson lands another right hand and follows it up with a body shot.

Nice left hand gets through for Vettori but he eats a counter right after. Hermansson looks to land his jab. One-two combination lands for Hermansson but Vettori comes back with a double jab. Nice body shot from Hermansson, he then lands a nice leg kick. Big uppercut lands for Hermansson as he pushes back Vettori.

Vettori looks to come back with some punches of his own but eats a right hand from Hermansson on the way in. Hermansson lands yet another leg kick as the round ends.

10-9 Hermansson

Round 5

Hermansson follows the same recipe and comes out aggressively, but this time he is met with a nice right hand from Vettori. Hermansson comes back with a right hand of his own and lands an uppercut in the pocket. Nice punches land for Vettori. Both fighters seem happy to trade in the pocket.

Vettori ties up Hermansson but eats an uppercut. Elbow misses for Hermansson as Vettori looks to push forward. Hermansson doesn’t back down and lands a nice one-two. Another combination lands for Hermansson, he then lands a few short uppercuts in the pocket.

Hermansson pushes Vettori back but eats a right hand. He comes back with a right hand of his own and Vettori ties him up. Vettori pushes Hermansson to the fence. Hermansson attacks the leg as the round ends and the fight ends.

10-9 Hermansson

Official results: Marvin Vettori defeats Jack Hermansson by unanimous decision. (49-46; 49-46; 49-45)

