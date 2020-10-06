Former UFC light heavyweight champion has been involved in a social media feud with current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Now, Jones wants Adesanya to commit to a fight against him.

Jones and Adesanya’s rivalry is not new, in fact, it dates back to over a year. More recently, the tension seems at an all-time high following Adesanya’s win over Paulo Costa at UFC 253. After Jones made fun of Adesanya’s father, Adesanya commented on Jones’ actions and mentioned his mother. It would be an understatement to say that they don’t like each other.

Yesterday, behind the pressure from numerous fans telling him to “sign the contract” and fight Jones, Adesanya criticized their knowledge of the fight business. Jones didn’t wait to react to that.

Instead of calling our Fans dummies, why don’t you just sign the contract. You mad? https://t.co/oMAefDJcbz — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 5, 2020

A fight between both men is definitely in the UFC’s drafts. UFC president Dana White even said so himself. But with Jones’ recent move up to heavyweight, it is not likely to take place in the near future. Jones has been in talks with the UFC regarding a fight against Stipe Miocic or Francis N’Gannou. A return to light heavyweight is not out of the question but certainly in jeopardy.

Adesanya (20-0) has been on a run in the middleweight division. After winning the belt by defeating Robert Whittaker, he successfully defended his title against Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa. Following UFC 253, he issued a challenge to Jared Cannonier, saying that he would be willing to fight him next if he manages to beat Robert Whittaker. A title defense against either Whittaker or Cannonier seems like the next logical step for “The Last Stylebender”. The winner of Till vs Hermansson could also insert himself in that conversation. Adesanya still has worthy contenders to take care of and fighting Jan Blachowicz would certainly not be as exciting as a fight against Jon Jones. When taking that into account, a potential move to light heavyweight looks uncertain.