Two undefeated fighters face off in the main event of UFC 253. The champion Israel Adesanya (19-0) puts his belt on the line against the number one contender Paulo Costa (13-0). The middleweight title is on the line live from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi!

Round 1

Both fighters come out orthodox. Adesanya lands a leg kick right away. Another leg kick lands for Adesanya. Adesanya lands another leg kick early in the round. Costa comes back with a leg kick of his own. Body kick lands for Costa. Body kick lands again for Costa, Adesanya comes back with a low kick. Adesanya keeps hitting the lead leg of Costa. Body kick lands for Costa, Adesanya lands a counter right. Low kick lands for Adesanya again. Head kick blocked by Adesanya. Jab lands for Adesanya. Right hand lands for Costa. Adesanya lands another leg kick. Adesanya misses with a high kick. Body kick lands for Adesanya. Jab lands for Costa.

10-9 Adesanya

Round 2

Adesanya opens up with another leg kick. Head kick blocked by Costa. Two big leg kicks land for Costa. Jab lands for Costa. Costa eats another lead leg kick. Body kick lands for Adesanya. Head kick lands for Adesanya. Leg kick from Adesanya. Jab lands for Adesanya. Body kick from Costa, Adesanya comes back with a right hand. Adesanya lands a left hook. Costa is down, Adesanya follows him to the ground and lands some devastating ground and pound. It is all over.

Official results: Israel Adesanya defeats Paulo Costa by TKO at 3m59s of the second round. He remains the undisputed UFC middleweight champion.

