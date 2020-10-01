UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was more than ready to go personal once Jon Jones brought his father up in their longstanding beef.

Adesanya and Jones have been going back-and-forth on social media since early last year and their beef resumed further following UFC 253 this past weekend.

In response to “The Last Stylebender” claiming he still wanted to “f*ck up” Jones during the post-fight press conference, the former light heavyweight champion proceeded to question why Adesanya wanted to face him in the future rather than now.

Along with a series of recent jabs that included Jones mocking Adesanya for wanting to ask his coach about fighting him, “Bones” brought up Adesanya’s father in one tweet.

“I’m curious to hear what his father tells him when he asks about fighting me. I wonder if his father believes he’s ready? [Adesanya’s coach] Eugene definitely doesn’t.”

I’m curious to hear what his father tells him when he asks about fighting me. I wonder if his father believes he’s ready? Eugene definitely doesn’t — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 30, 2020

Adesanya: Keep My Family Out Of This

Jones was referring to Adesanya mentioning how his father advised him to get rid of his pink hair to help him in his recent fight with Paulo Costa.

However, Adesanya wasn’t too impressed with the tweet and responded on Thursday.

“My pops already told me how I’d beat you. Trust me he knows. Your mom would be disappointed in who you’ve become.”

My pops already told me how I’d beat you. Trust me he knows.

Your mom would be disappointed in who you’ve become. https://t.co/CGGykYXSNn — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 1, 2020

Jones’ mother was a diabetic who passed away in 2017 so Adesanya was sure to receive grief for that remark. However, being prepared as he always is, the middleweight king already posted a statement on it.

So to get ahead of all the bullshit coming. My statement below.

Lol if Jones has this much knowledge about the fight game and fame game he woulda known not to run back to the car to get the money and coke. Dumbass. pic.twitter.com/pJnNTGqsNV — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 1, 2020

“1) Jones first called me out on TMZ, then I responded and here we are,” Adesanya wrote. “2) Jones brought my family into this. Dead or alive keep my family out of this cuz this is my job. He starts it, I always finish it.”

Adesanya would mock Jones further.

This…this is your greatest artist?! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/AAzScaZld3 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 1, 2020

Jones hasn’t responded as of yet but if history is any indication, there is likely zero chance he doesn’t fire back at Adesanya.