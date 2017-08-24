Interview: Nate Diaz on May-Mac don’t be surprised if they’re all on steroids, is open to Pacquiao match

Nate Diaz never change. While the world wonders if Nate Diaz will walkout with Floyd Mayweather on August 26th, wouldn’t it be the most Diaz thing to do the opposite of real world expectations?

What if Diaz flipped the script and as a sign of mixed martial arts solidarity walked with Team Conor McGregor on Saturday night?

Well after this interview where Diaz claims McGregor may or may not have been on steroids for his first and or second fight with the Irishman, you can bury the above scenario deep in the Stockton desert.

Fast forward the timestamp to 57:00 of the 76 minute of the Against All Odds with Cousin Sal podcast to hear Nate Diaz talk partying with Gronk, differences between boxing and MMA athletes, how fighters cheat steroid tests in MMA and a possible boxing match with Manny Pacquiao.