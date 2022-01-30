(Video) Kevin Holland Taps Out Internet Troll After Months Of Trash Talk

Whatever you do, don’t tread on Kevin Holland.

In preparation for his upcoming welterweight debut, it looks like the UFC fighter is taking on all comers in the training room. That includes trolls from the internet.

The Lead-Up

Yes, that’s right. Holland would handle one of those said online trolls on the mats. ‘Big Mouth’ would find someone talking trash to him in his Instagram DMs. The young man would send messages to Holland for months, pestering the UFC fighter.

“All I gotta say is even though your a black belt I’m positive I could submit you prove me wrong.” said the troll.”

Months later, the man would continue to DM Holland, leaving him more call-outs.

“Stop ducking me.” one message read. “Still ducking me p*ssyass.” another one read.

After those messages and probably more which followed, Holland had enough. ‘Big Mouth’ wanted to shut up this guy once and for all. He’d teach him a lesson on the mat.

Holland would accept the challenge with the man messaging him. He would even buy the troll a bus ticket and a hotel room, to travel to Holland’s gym. At least that’s what Ariel Helwani reported.

What happened next, well… let’s just say it didn’t go according to plan for the troll.

The Session

He made it to Holland’s gym safe and sound, but once he made it to the mats, it would be a one-sided beatdown. In a short video filmed of their grappling session, Holland wouldn’t let the man work him.

The UFC fighter would defend the opposer’s takedowns with ease as he talked trash to the troll.

“Come on, get the takedown you talked about,” Holland said to the troll.

The Finish

The man would try once again to take Holland down, but in doing so, Holland would trip him up. Holland got top control and turned him around. Holland would get an north-south choke easily on his opponent. He’d force him to tap within seconds.

Holland would ‘troll’ the troll, slapping him in the stomach as they got up.

1 troll down, way too many more to go! #CallBigMouth

This is what Kevin Holland had to say about the beatdown.

“1 troll down way to many more to go…… How it started vs how it ended #respect #athletes #entertainers Catch all future troll smacks on my @onlyfans.”