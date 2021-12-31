Kevin Holland Talks OnlyFans Sponsorship & When His First Fight In 2022 Will Be

Kevin Holland is going into 2022 with an OnlyFans sponsorship and a welterweight debut.

Holland has quickly turned into a fan favorite. From being labeled a “big mouth” by UFC President Dana White to winning over both the UFC boss and fans, Holland is in the driver’s seat despite going 0-2, 1 NC in his last three outings.

Holland has had a rough go as of late but he’s hoping that a move to 170 pounds will turn things around. If anything, he can take pride in the fact that OnlyFans gave him a call despite the skid.

Kevin Holland & OnlyFans

Kevin Holland told Helen Yee that even though he has a Twitch account, fans can view his OnlyFans page to see how he really gets down with video gaming.

“I’m happy with the OnlyFans thing. I need to get my Twitch up and running. I need to get my video games out there in the world. So, yeah I wanna put everything I do on social media. You can probably catch me more on OnlyFans than on Twitch with the video gaming so that way you can see how we really video game around here and so much more. OnlyFans is not gonna stop me from being who I am. So, it’s gonna be really fun.”

When Will He Fight In 2022?

Fans of Holland may not need to wait long to see him back inside the Octagon. “Trailblazer” said he’ll be looking to make his welterweight debut in February.

“I was hoping it would be February 5th but so far a couple of these welterweights turned it down. So, I’m looking to make the welterweight debut in February. If we can’t do it February 5th — I don’t wanna speak too soon but I would do Houston as long as Texas still doesn’t have the same zero-tolerance when it comes to THC or CBD. So, yeah as long as they got that worked out, as long as USADA’s the one drug testing me instead I’ll fight in Houston. Turn that place the f*ck out.”

Holland went winless in 2021 but the competition was stiff. He fought Derek Brunson, Marvin Vettori, and Kyle Daukaus. We’ll see what the future holds for him in 2022.