After he lost at UFC 252, Sean O’Malley has been the subject of ridicule throughout the MMA community. Now former champ-champ Henry Cejudo continues his verbal assault of bantamweight prospect.

Cejudo was among the many people to mock O’Malley after he fell to Marlon Vera a few weeks ago. Suga’ Sean talked a ton of trash leading into this bout, but would suffer an apparently minor injury to his ankle, in the Octagon. This would ultimately lead to him getting TKO’d after some hard ground and pound shots from Vera. Subsequently, the fighters that he had been trading barbs with before the fight seemed to revel in his loss, cracking jokes at his expense.

Henry Cejudo Continues To Troll Suga’ Sean

One of the main people to roast Sean O’Malley is former flyweight and bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo. Immediately after the fight, he roasted the prospect online. However he showed recently that he was not satisfied with just that one barb. Taking to Twitter recently, the Olympic gold medalist further poked fun at Sean by pointing out the only title he has right now.

“@SugaSeanMMA you’ll never get close to my belt but you will always be the champ at rolling blunts and ankles @danawhite #bendtheknee”

This is quite a funny remark from the King of Cringe himself. On the other hand, it seems a bit odd that someone who is not even competing continues to go after somebody who is not ranked in the bantamweight division. Of course, considering the things that O’Malley previously said about Cejudo, it is not the biggest surprise that Henry would still want to make fun of him for losing.

What do you think of this most recent attack from Henry Cejudo? Do you think Sean O’Malley will be able to bounce back from his first professional loss?