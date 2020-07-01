Following his retirement from MMA, Henry Cejudo has begun to focus his attention strictly on a boxing match with Ryan Garcia. Following some remarks from the boxing champ, Triple C has demanded a contract be signed.

It came as a bit of a surprise when Cejudo retired following his win over Dominick Cruz. Although things began to clear up, as it was revealed that he was wanting fights that the UFC were not interested in making. That being said, it became confusing again, as the Olympic gold medalist called for a boxing match with WBC champion Ryan Garcia. However, speaking in a recent interview, Ryan explained that he was surprised to hear this callout, but willing to deliver.

“The only time I’ve seen him was the fight that he had, the last fight, when the UFC came back,” Garcia said of Cejudo. “I actually liked his hands a little bit. I wrote him a message, I was like ‘hey man, you’re pretty good, blah blah blah. I was like don’t retire man, just keep going.’ I ended up tweeting that and he ended up going crazy. I’m like ‘I didn’t even call you out, my guy.’ All I said was ‘yo, how would he do in a fight against me?’ cause I thought his hand were good. He took it the wrong way. Now I’m going to have to knock him out. He’s a cool dude, but I’m going to knock him out.“

Henry Cejudo Responds To Ryan’s Comments

Henry Cejudo heard these remarks from Ryan Garcia, and he was not amused. Taking to his Twitter, he shared the video of the interview clip, and made it clear that he is willing to fight the boxer. Moreover, he implied the rumors that an offer has already been made for the fight, and that he is waiting for Ryan to accept.

“I don’t know who has a more padded record you are that dirt Q-tip you Oscar De La Hoya wannabe. Sign the contract @kingryang and prepare to bend the knee to your king! 🖊”

