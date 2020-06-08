Henry Cejudo is only willing to come out of retirement if he gets the chance to become the UFC’s first three-division champion.

Cejudo officially confirmed his retirement last month following his bantamweight title defense against Dominick Cruz in the UFC 249 co-main event. Many observers were initially skeptical about the announcement as they felt it was a negotiation tactic. Regardless, Cejudo went on to call it a day and explained how he was satisfied with his career and wanted to leave the sport on top.

However, that hasn’t stopped Cejudo from teasing a return to combat sports.

“Triple C” has been feuding with boxing lightweight superstar Ryan Garcia of late. And having called out current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the past, he revealed how that was the only fight that would entice him back inside the Octagon.

“I’ve done everything in MMA. I’m satisfied with my career,” Cejudo told TMZ. “There would only be one fight that would really bring me back, that would really wake me up in the morning. Other than Ryan Garcia, it would be Alexander Volkanovski, that overgrown midget. I would love to make him bend the knee because he’s already halfway there. “I want a third title because I want to be different. There’s a lot of champ-champs – obviously there’s only one ‘Triple C’, there’s only one Olympic champ, flyweight champ and bantamweight champion of the world, but it’s just to cement it, go in the history books as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.”

Although Cejudo would normally be vastly undersized for the 145-pound division, he certainly feels he has a chance against Volkanovski who is one of the smaller featherweights, at least when it comes to height.

And becoming the first to win a third title would only further Cejudo’s case as arguably the greatest fighter of all time.