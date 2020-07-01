Boxing prodigy Ryan Garcia has been making waves on the internet with his body shot challenge. Even mixed martial arts fans have gravitated towards Garcia’s personal Instagram. From Youtube stars to UFC powerhouse Francis Ngannou, Ryan made it clear that perfect technique creates power. One day, Garcia could transition into the world of MMA. And if he does fight in a UFC octagon, Garcia would like to fight Dillion Danis and Henry Cejudo.

Not only has Garcia implemented the body shot challenge, but he’s also been very vocal with callouts. This could be due to the fact that boxing enthusiasts love Ryan’s fight style, but are hoping he faces steeper competition. On the flip side, Garcia is only 21 years old. So, his management at Golden Boy Promotions rather take a slower approach with development.

Ryan Garcia Responds to Callouts Regarding Mixed Martial Artists

Like Danis and Cejudo, Garcia is no stranger to trash talk and calling out opponents. On many occasions, Garcia has called out top boxers like Gervonta Davis. However, he’s also called out MMA stars like Henry Cejudo and current Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis.

“Henry is also the name of my father. If I knock him out (Cejudo,) it’ll feel like I’m knocking out my dad,” said Garcia.

Garcia Speaks on Dillon Danis

But, the interview heated up once Ariel Helwani switched the subject to Dillon Danis.

“I have no idea what his beef with me is. He literally started commenting on every video I have, and I’m like ‘man, this guy’s a big fan.’ I thought he was a fan,” said Garcia. “I didn’t know who he was. I was like ‘who is this guy?’ I did a little research and I guess it’s Conor McGregor’s little dog. Something like that.”

While many fans expect Ryan to face both Cejudo and Danis in the boxing ring, he said that he isn’t afraid to enter the octagon.

“You know what I think I would do, instead of what everybody thinks I would do? I would go in the MMA ring with them,” he said. “I would be that ballsy to do it.”

Of course, Helwani then asked if Ryan has trained in any other disciplines other than boxing.

“Just wrestling. I feel like thats all you would need most of the time. Just wrestling and standup,” finished Ryan.

During times of not seeing eye to eye with his management, it’s unclear who he will fight next. But, one thing is for sure, Garcia certainly isn’t afraid of Dillon Danis or Henry Cejudo in any aspect of fighting.