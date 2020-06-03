It has not even been a month since Henry Cejudo retired from MMA, but he is already talking about competing again. Only this time, it would be in a boxing match instead.

The MMA world was blown away when Henry Cejudo announced that he was retiring after his win over Dominick Cruz, at UFC 249. At first, many people were uncertain whether or not he was actually serious, given that it seemingly came out of nowhere. However when the UFC took him off the official rankings, and put together a fight for the vacant bantamweight title, there was no choice but to believe he is serious.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAn0kgPjCqv/?igshid=157k4yg16cted

Yet now it would appear that Henry Cejudo has other ventures in mind. Speaking with TMZ, he revealed that he was interested in taking a boxing fight. In fact, he is apparently wanting a bout against undefeated WBC champ Ryan Garcia.

“I’ll tell you something that I do want, and that’s that Ryan ‘Candy’ Garcia. That’s the fight. I think I’ve done everything in MMA,” Cejudo said. “The only way I want to do it, is to make Ryan Garcia bend that knee. “I really don’t think he’s that good. I really don’t, and I think with a proper team, the right game plan, I believe I can make him bend the knee in front of Oscar De La Hoya.”

However Cejudo says that there is more to it than just his desire. Apparently there have some offers made by people in Saudi Arabia, to make this fight happen.

“We got the money guy that’s willing to pay both of us. It’s just up to little Ryan ‘Candy’ Garcia to sign that contract.”

Whether or not this fight materializes is yet to be seen. Regardless, it should be noted that while his striking has come a long way, it is hard to believe that Olympic wrestler Henry Cejudo will be successful against one of the best boxers in the world right now. Especially not in a boxing ring.