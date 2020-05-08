UFC 249 Weigh-In Results: Tony Ferguson And Justin Gaethje Successfully Make Weight For Headliner Bout

UFC 249 Weigh-In Results, Staredowns Canceled

UFC is finally returning to business tomorrow Saturday night (May 9, 2020) night after being not able to put together the events due to a global virus, which halted many sports activities worldwide.

In the main headliner, Tony Ferguson will take on dangerous Gaethje for interim lightweight bout from inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, live on ESPN+. The main card will airs on pay-per-view (PPV) following preliminary matches on ESPN and ESPN+.

Due to the global pandemic, UFC was forced to take safety measures so according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani staredowns are canceled as well no photoshoots.

Per fighters on the ground, no photo shoots or faceoffs this time around. Also, there will be only two fighters and their corners in locker rooms before their respective fight.

Promotion is holding a weight-in ceremony from inside the UFC host hotel in Jacksonville.

Both Ferguson and Gaethje successfully make weight for tomorrow’s bout. Check out below UFC 249 full weigh-in results:

Main Card (PPV 10 p.m. ET):

155 lbs.: Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (155) for interim Lightweight championship

135 lbs.: Henry Cejudo (135) vs. Dominick Cruz (135)

265 lbs.: Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (260)

145 lbs.: Jeremy Stephens (150.5*) vs. Calvin Kattar (146)

265 lbs.: Greg Hardy (265.5) vs. Yorgan de Castro (262)

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

170 lbs.: Donald Cerrone (171) vs. Anthony Pettis (170.5)

265 lbs.: Fabricio Werdum (243) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (227.5)

115 lbs.: Carla Esparza (115.5) vs. Michelle Waterson (115)

185 lbs.: Uriah Hall (186) vs. Jacare Souza (186)

170 lbs.: Vicente Luque (170) vs. Niko Price (170.5)

145 lbs: Bryce Mitchell (145.5) vs. Charles Rosa (146)

185 lbs.: Sam Alvey (205) vs. Ryan Spann (206)

***Stephens missed the 145lbs weight limit and will be fined with an undisclosed percentage of his fight purse.