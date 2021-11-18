Halle Berry Explains How Training MMA Was The Most Difficult Task Of Her Career

Halle Berry has done a lot in her renowned acting career but training MMA tops the list.

Berry stars in the Bruised film, which recently debuted on Netflix and will be in theaters on Nov. 24. In the movie, Berry plays the role of a disgraced MMA fighter who has hit rock bottom after a fight went awry. When offered one last chance at stardom, Berry’s character, Jackie Justice, gets back in shape for one more run.

Halle Berry Talks Difficulty With MMA Training

Berry and her co-star, UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko, spoke to Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com. During the interview, Halle Berry went in-depth on the struggles of MMA training.

“It is hands down the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my professional career,” Berry told MMA Fighting. “I think it’s second only to childbirth. I had to push myself further than I’d ever pushed myself. All those disciplines are at play so I had to learn bits of all of it. “You can’t just all of a sudden look like you’re a real fighter. You really have to take the time and just put in the work and let your body sort of transform to look that way. I had to get some of these techniques in my body so that when shoot day came, I wasn’t still struggling with it. I had these things solidly in my body.”

Berry told Jimmy Fallon that she broke some bones in the filming of Bruised. She also praised Shevchenko, calling her the best teacher one could ask for.

Halle Berry hasn’t been shy in expressing her admiration for MMA. In return, she has been embraced by the likes of UFC President Dana White, Brian Ortega, and of course, Shevchenko.