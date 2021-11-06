(Video) Halle Berry Oversees Rose Namajunas vs. Weili Zhang UFC 268 Faceoff

Halle Berry squared the co-main event off at the UFC 268 weigh-ins on Friday.

The UFC 268 pay-per-view event takes place Saturday night in New York’s Madison Square Garden. It will feature two title fights in what is a stacked card overall.

The main event will see a welterweight title rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. The co-main event, meanwhile, sees Rose Namajunas take on Weili Zhang in a women’s strawweight title rematch.

Namajunas, of course, defeated Zhang via first-round knockout at UFC 261 in April to become a two-time 115-pound champion.

And when the pair faced off at the weigh-ins, they were overseen by a special guest in Hollywood star Berry.

You can watch the faceoff below:

As for why Berry did it instead of UFC president Dana White?

Berry is a big fan of the UFC and is regularly seen at events. However, the real reason is more than likely to promote her new MMA film “Bruised” which drops on Netflix on November 24.

Berry is the star of the movie while she also makes her directorial debut in the process. Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko — who is a close friend of Berry’s — notably stars in the movie as a villain.