Cat Zingano Sues Hollywood Star Halle Berry Over ‘Damages’

Former UFC title challenger Cat Zingano is suing Halle Berry over her newest film.

MMA fighter Cat Zingano has taken a legal swing at movie star Halle Berry

Legal Battle

Zingano has inked a lawsuit against Berry, who offered her a role in a new MMA movie, ‘Bruised.’ The film offer would apparently leave Zingano’s UFC career far more than bruised. 

Info on the lawsuit, acquired by TMZ, says Zingano was in talks with Berry to appear in her new movie. The UFC title challenger was perfect for the role, said Berry. However, her timing around MMA competition could pose a problem. Zingano agreed to keep a clear schedule in order to prepare for the start of filming.

Bad Advice

Listening to the Hollywood star, Zingano turned down her next fight offer. The UFC would not like that for Zingano, who was 1-4 in her last 5. This would be the last straw in Zingano’s UFC run. 

After being released from ‘the big show’, Berry would allegedly release the former UFC star from the film as well. According to ‘Alpha’, Berry was only interested in casting current UFC fighters. 

Now in Bellator, Zingano is now looking to cash out on Berry’s broken promise. 

