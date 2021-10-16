(Video) Valentina Shevchenko Collides With Halle Berry In MMA Film ‘Bruised’, First Trailer Released

Valentina Shevchenko continues to showcase her versatility with the upcoming release of her new film.

The UFC women’s flyweight champion will be starring in her first major Hollywood film in the MMA-focused “Bruised” which released its first trailer on Thursday.

The movie — which releases exclusively on Netflix on November 24 — stars famous Hollywood actress Halle Berry as the main character. She is also making her directorial debut with the movie.

Here is the synopsis as per Netflix:

“Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her fight, she’s coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon. But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.) — the son she gave up as an infant — shows up at her doorstep.”

Shevchenko will be playing the role of a villain.

Of course, most in the combat sports world were already aware of Shevchenko’s film with Berry. Berry — who is an avid UFC fan and close friend of Shevchenko’s — even revealed last year that she broke some bones filming with Shevchenko.

“I broke some stuff on this one,” Berry laughed. “But you know what it’s okay, I always get hurt but I realized that when you go hard, you’re bound to get hurt. When you do your own stunts, you’re bound to get hurt. “In this movie, I was fighting the real UFC flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko, and you know what? She had to throw some real kicks and I had to really take them and that really broke some bones. I mean she’s a beast but I couldn’t have asked for a better teacher, a better scene mate, a better fight partner.”

You can watch the trailer below: