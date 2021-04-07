GSP ‘Would Have’ Returned For Khabib: ‘He’s The Scariest Fighter Pound-For-Pound’

Fans were understandably heartbroken that they did not get the chance to see GSP fight Khabib Nurmagomedov. While that did not come to fruition, the former welterweight champ revealed what he would do to be victorious.

It can be argued that St-Pierre and Khabib are two of the greatest fighters of all time. While Nurmagomedov walked away from the sport with an undefeated 29-0 record, the Canadian held a reign of dominance over the 170lb division for years, before coming back to capture a second title at middleweight

That is why there was such a demand to see these two greats face off against each other. At one point it seemed like this fight would come together, but it has ultimately fallen by the wayside, as Khabib demanded the fight be at lightweight, while Georges says he is too old to make that weight cut.

GSP Praises Khabib Nurmagomedov

While the fight never materialize, GSP has a ton of respect for Khabib and his skillset. Speaking with Joe Rogan, he discussed how scary he thinks Khabib is, while saying that the fight is not ever going to happen.

“To me, Khabib is one of the scariest to do it because he’s beating you down. He’s not only beating you down, he’s breaking you mentally and for me that is worse than anything. For me, he’s the scariest one pound-for-pound, Khabib is. “I would have (come back for him) but it’s done now,” St-Pierre added. “Psychologically for a fighter, it’s hard to come back from a knockout but it’s probably hard to come back from a fight where you’ve been broken and dominated for five rounds, when you clearly know that you did not belong there. “Khabib, that’s his style. That’s why I’m saying he’s the scariest guy. He can knock you out, submit you, but if he wins that fight it’s very less likely that it’s going to be on a punch that clips you. It can happen, but it’s going to be on a very dominant performance.”

It is a shame that GSP could never fight Khabib Nurmagomedov. They are both legends in their own right, and it would have been great to see how they would have stacked up against each other in the Octagon.