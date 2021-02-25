Gofundme Initiated for MMA Trainee Walker Brown, Who Fought Spencer Jones in Viral Bathroom Video

Walker Brown went viral after a video was released of him beating up Oklahoma University wide receiver Spencer Jones. Now that the police are involved in the incident, Brown is raising money via Gofundme to cover both medical and legal expenses from the fight.

A video on the internet showed that Jones, who is a star WR at Oklahoma University, was antagonizing Brown. However, he was unaware that Brown is extensively trained in combat sports. Brown was shown tackling Jones and unleashing a furious ground and pound, seemingly winning the fight.

OU football player Spencer Jones picked a fight against a guy with a decade of MMA training at an OU bar this past weekend. It didn’t end well for him and he almost lost his eye. He is currently recovering from eye surgery. pic.twitter.com/OuvgyppljM — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) February 22, 2021

GoFundMe for Walker Brown

Now, Jennifer Walker, who is Brown’s mother, has set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses. Also, some extra cash for all of the time he will miss at work, due to an ongoing legal investigation.

“Hi everyone. I am the guy in the bathroom fight video. I’ve laughed with the funny comments about my cowboy boots and cauliflower ear. I have not commented because there is an on-going investigation. I have been advised to get an attorney. I’m also facing a surgery from an injury I received while defending myself and will be looking at some unplanned medical bills and time off of work recovering from the surgery. I am a full-time student who works two jobs.”

Ongoing Legal Issues

So far, the account has raised $34,081 out of $50,000 with over 1,000 donors to the cause. Walker’s attorney Steve Stice also commented on the post. He notified donors that Brown received several injuries including a torn bicep which will require surgery. However, Stice has advised his client not to speak any further on the matter until the on-going investigation has been completed.

“First, I would like to thank you all for the generous support that I have received from all over the country. It is overwhelming in a good way! Strangers have even offered to help me cover the costs of defending myself and so I have set up this account for anyone who would like to contribute. I feel awkward doing this because I want to work and pay my own bills, but I am realizing that may be difficult for a little bit. I will say that YES, there was something that occurred prior to the start of the video as my nose doesn’t bleed for no reason. After I hire an attorney, I will make a statement so you will know my side of the story. Thank you again for all of the support.