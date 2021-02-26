Viral Bar Fight Video Attorney Speaks Out on Incident Involving Walker Brown and OU WR Spencer Jones

Walker Brown went viral after defending himself from Oklahoma University star wide receiver Spencer Jones. Since then, Walker remained relatively quiet about the incident. However, Brown’s attorney recently spoke out about the viral video and the fallout from the instance.

A video on the internet showed that Jones, who is a star WR at Oklahoma University, was antagonizing Brown. However, he was unaware that Brown is extensively trained in combat sports. Brown was shown tackling Jones and unleashing a furious ground and pound, seemingly winning the fight.

Was it really power hour if you didn’t get in a fight on the piss-soaked bathroom floor? pic.twitter.com/lWombEtc3g — Old Row Oklahoma (@OldRowSooners) February 20, 2021

GoFundMe for Walker Brown

Now, Jennifer Walker, who is Brown’s mother, has set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses. Also, some extra cash for all of the time he will miss at work, due to an ongoing legal investigation.

Brown said he got injured during the altercation and he need time off from work. He also mentioned that the video is not entirely captured.

“I feel awkward doing this because I want to work and pay my own bills, but I am realizing that may be difficult for a little bit,” Brown wrote. “I will say that YES, there was something that occurred prior to the start of the video as my nose doesn’t bleed for no reason.”

Brown’s Attorney Speaks

Brown was advised by his attorney Steve Stice not to speak on the matter due to an open-ended legal examination. However, Stice has spoken out about the incident and gave an update on Walker’s health and how the incident swayed him financially.

“What is not shown is the original assault and battery suffered by Mr. Brown at the hands of Mr. Jones and his friend shortly before the captured footage,” Sice wrote. “As can be seen, my client’s nose and clothing were bloodied prior to the beginning of the video. Mr. Brown was legally justified in defending himself in this matter. As a result, Mr. Brown received several injuries, including a torn bicep which will require surgery. We will not make any further comment until the conclusion of the investigation by the authorities.”

So far, the account has surpassed a goal of $50,000 by raking in $53,353 and counting. Furthermore, over 1,800 donors have contributed to the cause.

Brown train at The Coliseum in both Wrestling and MMA. Currently, he has no professional record in the sport.