No Criminal Charges Applied in Viral Bar Fight Incident Involving OU WR Spencer Jones

Walker Brown went viral after defending himself from Oklahoma University star wide receiver Spencer Jones. Since then, Walker remained relatively quiet about the incident. However, Brown’s attorney recently spoke out about the viral video and the fallout from the instance. Now, it’s being reported that no members in the viral video will have to face charges for their actions.

A video on the internet showed that Jones, who is a star WR at Oklahoma University, was antagonizing Brown. However, he was unaware that Brown is extensively trained in combat sports. Brown was shown tackling Jones and unleashing a furious ground and pound, seemingly winning the fight. Due to the nature of the video’s popularity, legal action was to be assumed.

No Charges in Viral Bar Brawl

Brown was advised by his attorney Steve Stice not to speak on the matter due to an open-ended legal examination. Subsequently, the police department completed their investigation on March 9th. District attorney Greg Mashburn concluded that no charges would be pressed from the incident in a statement.

“We have carefully considered the entirety of the circumstances surrounding the incident including a previous altercation between the parties and the actions that led up to the physical fight caught on camera by a bystander,” Mashburn said. “My office has decided that no criminal charges are appropriate as this appears to be a mutual combat situation in which both parties voluntarily engaged in a fistfight,” via the statement.

Jennifer Walker, who is Brown’s mother, has set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical expenses. Also, some extra cash for all of the time he will miss at work, due to an ongoing legal investigation.

A Lesson Learned

Brown said he got injured during the altercation and he needs time off from work. He also mentioned that the video is not entirely captured. So far, the account has surpassed a goal of $50,000 by raking in $53,353 and counting. Furthermore, over 1,800 donors have contributed to the cause.

Now that there will be no charges filed against either man, the viral knockout will simply serve as a lesson. Never pick fights with strangers. You never know what they are capable of.