 Skip to Content

Michael Bisping Goes Off On ‘Children’ Involved In OU Footballer Fight: ‘Grow The F—k Up’

Michel Bisping reacts to the fight between OU football player Spencer Jones, and some apparently MMA trained patrons at a bar

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Derek Hall

Michael Bisping Goes Off On ‘Children’ Involved In OU Footballer Fight: ‘Grow The F—k Up’
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

It seems like nobody knows who was right or who was wrong in the recent altercation that occurred between Oklahoma State wide receiver Spencer Jones, and some bar patrons. However either way, Michael Bisping was not impressed with anyone involved.

If you had to guess, it seems pretty likely that Bisping has been involved in his fair share of street fights over the years. That said, he was still not very impressed from the behavior seen in the recently viral fight video that has been making the rounds.

In the footage, Jones can be seen with a friend, in the bathroom of a bar, speaking with another man, named Walker Brown, and his friend. Then, a brawl ensued that saw the two patrons beat the brakes off of the football player and his friend, ultimately resulting in Jones reportedly almost losing an eye.

Michael Bisping Is Not Impressed

It seems that Michael Bisping is not impressed with what he saw from either man in this incident. Speaking in a recent episode of his podcast, the former middleweight champ broke down the fight, and made it clear that it does not matter who started this, all parties involved should grow up and be ashamed of themselves.

“Grow the f—k up, all of them,” Bisping said.

“Children and alcohol, they’re going at it, rolling around on the floor they’re getting into bathroom fights. One day they’re going to look back they’re gonna be ashamed if they’re not already.“

In the opinion of Michael Bisping, it does not matter who was right or wrong in this incident. However, there is still a lot of information that needs to come out, as both parties will have their day in court, where they can tell their stories.

Either way, it is not a hard thing to do, to go out to a bar and not get into a fist fight. So there is certainly an element of what the UFC Hall of Famer is saying, that is absolutely correct.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Saunders Vs Canelo
Billy Joe Saunders Thinks He's the Only One Who Can Beat Canelo, Wants To Cement His Legacy
← Read Last Post
Javier Mendez
Javier Mendez: Islam Makhachev Is 'The Only One That's Ever Won A Round Against Khabib'
Read Next Post →