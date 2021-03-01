Michael Bisping Goes Off On ‘Children’ Involved In OU Footballer Fight: ‘Grow The F—k Up’

It seems like nobody knows who was right or who was wrong in the recent altercation that occurred between Oklahoma State wide receiver Spencer Jones, and some bar patrons. However either way, Michael Bisping was not impressed with anyone involved.

If you had to guess, it seems pretty likely that Bisping has been involved in his fair share of street fights over the years. That said, he was still not very impressed from the behavior seen in the recently viral fight video that has been making the rounds.

In the footage, Jones can be seen with a friend, in the bathroom of a bar, speaking with another man, named Walker Brown, and his friend. Then, a brawl ensued that saw the two patrons beat the brakes off of the football player and his friend, ultimately resulting in Jones reportedly almost losing an eye.

OU football player Spencer Jones picked a fight against a guy with a decade of MMA training at an OU bar this past weekend. It didn’t end well for him and he almost lost his eye. He is currently recovering from eye surgery. pic.twitter.com/OuvgyppljM — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) February 22, 2021

Michael Bisping Is Not Impressed

It seems that Michael Bisping is not impressed with what he saw from either man in this incident. Speaking in a recent episode of his podcast, the former middleweight champ broke down the fight, and made it clear that it does not matter who started this, all parties involved should grow up and be ashamed of themselves.

“Grow the f—k up, all of them,” Bisping said. “Children and alcohol, they’re going at it, rolling around on the floor they’re getting into bathroom fights. One day they’re going to look back they’re gonna be ashamed if they’re not already.“

In the opinion of Michael Bisping, it does not matter who was right or wrong in this incident. However, there is still a lot of information that needs to come out, as both parties will have their day in court, where they can tell their stories.

Either way, it is not a hard thing to do, to go out to a bar and not get into a fist fight. So there is certainly an element of what the UFC Hall of Famer is saying, that is absolutely correct.