Gina Carano Found Out About Getting Fired From ‘The Mandalorian’ Over Social Media

Former MMA fighter and The Mandalorian star Gina Carano was recently canned from her acting duties on the show, after sharing some controversial memes. As it turns out, she was the last to known about her firing.

It has been an interesting fall from grace for Carano, over the last year or so. The WMMA pioneer and budding actress has slowly transitioned into a world of controversy with her conspiracy-minded views.

Between the comments about anti-mask beliefs, and thoughts on election fraud, many people began to look unfavorably upon Gina. Then, the line was crossed when she shared a meme that compared current U.S. politics to Nazi Germany’s treatment of Jews, leading to her being fired by Disney and Lucasfilms.

Related: Gina Carano Not Sure Why She Brings The Fire Out Of People On Social Media

Gina, what the fuck pic.twitter.com/03UBZiGZBK — Shitty Star Wars Posts (@SW_takes) February 10, 2021

Gina Carano Was The Last To Know

The #FireGinaCarano trend paid off, to the mixed emotions of those watching. Yet as it turns out, Gina Carano was not notified that she was being fired, until she read about it on social media.

Speaking in a recent interview, Gina confirmed the reports that there was already some tension between her and executives, due to her previous offhanded remarks. Yet she had not heard anything about this recent backlash, until she was reading that she got the boot.

“Earlier on last year before ‘The Mandalorian’ came out, they wanted me to use their exact wording for an apology over pronoun usage,” Carano said. “I declined and offered a statement in my own words. I made clear I wanted nothing to do with mocking the transgender community, and was just drawing attention to the abuse of the mob in forcing people to put pronouns in their bio. “That was heartbreaking, but I didn’t want to take away from the hard work of everyone who worked on the project, so I said OK. That was the last time I was contacted about any type of public statement or apology from Lucasfilm. I found out through social media, like everyone else, that I had been fired.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G I N A J🌹Y C A R A N O (@ginajcarano)

At this point, Gina Carano is already set to appear in another film, for whatever that is worth. Yet there is no denying that this was a terrible situation for her, to not be notified of her dismissal from The Mandalorian.

Cancel culture is a complicated mine field to navigate, and it seems that Gina failed to make it through this unscathed. The generous side of people will call this poor decision making, but hopefully she makes choice in the future that serve herself better moving forward.