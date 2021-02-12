Gina Carano Releases Statement Following Firing, Announces New Film Project

It doesn’t look like Gina Carano will be apologizing for her recent social media post.

Carano was fired from “The Mandalorian” by Lucasfilm on Thursday after a now-deleted social media post comparing the plight of Conservatives in America to the Jews who were persecuted in Nazi Germany.

“Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

It was the final straw for the Disney-owned Lucasfilm with Carano making a number of controversial right-wing posts in recent months that have sparked #FireGinaCarano hashtags.

Carano: My Voice Is Freer Than Ever Before

But despite deleting the post, Carano’s first statement since her firing wasn’t an explanation or apology for the post, but an announcement of a new film project with right-wing voice Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire website.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true,” Carano told Deadline. “I cried out and my prayer was answered. “I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

Shapiro was certainly pleased to have Carano on board as well.

“We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left,” a statement from Shapiro read. “This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob. “We’re eager to bring Gina’s talent to Americans who love her, and we’re just as eager to show Hollywood that if they want to keep canceling those who think differently, they’ll just be helping us build the Xwing to take down their Death Star.”

Amid all this, it’s easy to forget that Carano was a fighter and one of the pioneers for women’s MMA. However, like many in the sport, it looks like she plans on dying on this political hill.