Gina Carano Not Sure Why She Brings The Fire Out Of People On Social Media

Gina Carano is not sure why she receives such major backlash on social media.

“The Mandalorian” star and former MMA pioneer has come under fire in recent months for various conservative viewpoints as well as conspiracy theories that she has shared.

Some of them include anti-mask and anti-vaccine conspiracies as well as unfounded claims that the recent election was rigged against Donald Trump.

Additionally, her Twitter likes recently came into question as they seemed to indicate she was supportive of the protests and riots at the Capitol last week, leading many to call for her to get fired by Disney.

In an interview earlier this month, Carano was discussing how she has a tendency to get into fights and bring the worst out of people despite being socially awkward.

She then brought up social media and Twitter in particular.

“I’m completely okay with walking away from fights but for some reason, I don’t know, I think it’s kind of like what I’ve experienced on Twitter to a point,” Carano said. “It’s like, I’m going to stay around, and if my presence bothers you, okay, but also a lot of people are not bothered by my Twitter presence or my social media presence. So I focus more on those people. I don’t know, I bring the fire out in people. I bring stuff out of people and I’m not sure why. “It happens in my family too, by the way, if I get involved in an argument, then people usually don’t talk to each other for a month and then we’re sorry.”

Carano Has A Dream

Later on in the interview, Carano would state her dream of having people learn where the news they’re reading actually comes from.

She would also add that society today cannot rely on big news or big tech anymore.

“I have a plan moving forward,” Carano explained. “I have a dream, that I actually want to fulfill. In the past, I’ve been going from my heart and now I’ve got a dream, which has given me so much fire and focus. But I want to encourage people like you. You have a plan. You’ve been through a lot that people probably don’t even know about. I want to encourage that like, ‘this is where the news should come from.’ Whatever you want to do, I hope you do it, and I hope you know and have the confidence and the spirit to just embrace it and go for it. “Because we can’t rely on other people anymore. We can’t rely on big news, we can’t rely on big tech, we can’t rely on anything. We have to rely on who we’re meeting, and who I’ve met this year, including yourself and including so many people, that’s where I’m going to get my news from, where I’m gonna support. I’m going to throw my support that way because that’s who we need to encourage, because we can’t keep on supporting these machines that are broken.”

Based on her past tweets and this dream of hers, it appears Carano has issues with the mainstream media and likely still believes in some of the conspiracies she has shared.