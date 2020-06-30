The world was recently graced with a lovely, tastefully nude picture of former MMA fighter turned actress Gina Carano. However she did not appreciate that Instagram decided to remove her picture, and she made that known.

Saturday night saw some pretty crazy fights, with a fight of the year contender. However that attention was quickly diverted when Carano posted a picture of herself topless, in what can honestly be described as an artful way. This caused excitement from everyone not named Renzo Gracie, as the MMA community seems to collectively have a crush on the former Strikeforce champ.

Instagram Deletes The Picture And Gina Carano Responds

Shortly after the picture hit Instagram, Gina Carano was notified that Instagram had removed her photo, flagging it as inappropriate content. It would be safe to say that this is not something that she took too kindly to. Taking to her Twitter, she vented some of this frustration, talking about how ridiculous it is that she was censored like that.

“So that’s what it’s like to be censored for no reason,” Carano wrote. “Pic was taken down by Instagram. There’s much more important news today but that was some classic bulls–t. The whole post was about freedom of expression. Violating zero rules. Ironic. Feels like I graduated. 👍 Thanks Karen”.

https://twitter.com/ginacarano/status/1277653933045899264?s=19

There really is something to be said for the type of content that Instagram allows, while simultaneously taking down this photo from Gina Carano. That being said, while clearly and understably frustrated, she seems to have taken this in stride. It would be one thing if her photo was graphic and inappropriate. However what she offered was more along the lines of art, than anything else.

What do you think about Instagram taking down Gina’s photo? Do you think they were justified, or was this a case of unfair censorship?