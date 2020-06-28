Renzo Gracie didn’t exactly appreciate Gina Carano’s latest Instagram post.

The women’s mixed martial arts pioneer recently posted a provocative topless photo on Friday as she quoted music legend Prince.

“I find freedom sexy. I find freedom so sexy I can’t even explain it to you. You wake up every day and feel like you can do anything.” Prince. 🧲

Gracie Tells Carano To Put Some Clothes On

That led Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist Gracie to reply in the comments with the following:

“Put some clothes on… you don’t need it.. you are among the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen.. That makes you unique.. there’s no need for sex pics… you are the most beautiful woman that walk around. Simple as that.”

Unsurprisingly, Gracie received criticism for telling Carano what she should do, especially as the whole point of her post was to have the freedom to post such content.

Regardless, she is unlikely to delete it because of what he has to say.

Carano previously competed in Strikeforce and EliteXC where she compiled a 7-1 professional MMA record. In her last fight, she notably faced Cris Cyborg as she suffered a first-round TKO defeat.

She later transitioned to Hollywood where she has starred in movies such as Fast & Furious 6 and Deadpool. She currently stars in the Disney show “The Mandalorian” as Cara Dune.