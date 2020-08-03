Cody Gargrandt came back to action at UFC 250 after a rough time in his career. The former champion suffered three straight knockout losses including two to TJ Dillashaw. Garbrandt was very open about the pressure that was on his shoulders as he made the walk to the octagon at UFC 250 to face Raphael Assunção. But he reminded the MMA fans of his talent and power by knocking out the Brazilian at the buzzer in the second round.

After Deiveson Figueiredo claimed the UFC flyweight title, Cody Garbrandt hinted at a possible move to flyweight to challenge the champion. He talked about it in an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, O’Malley wasted no time to respond to that news.

Garbrandt responded immediately to the provocation

Don’t worry kid I’ll be running both divisions by 2021 hopefully by that time you’ll fight someone in the top 15…. https://t.co/SBD9f4WoKv — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) August 1, 2020

O’Malley didn’t end there and continued the back and forth with another tweet of his own.

I hope you don’t get knocked out at strawweight because it won’t look as good when I knock you out. Good luck. https://t.co/5qdLq6L0oH — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 1, 2020

Garbrandt then came back with a tweet hinting at O’Malley’s injury in one of his previous fights. To which O’Malley responded candidly.

Hopefully you don’t have to get carried out of the cage like a bitch again… good luck 👍🏼 https://t.co/IjI13HWXkC — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) August 1, 2020

Lolz my foot snapped champ. https://t.co/oxYBhOrqcl — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 1, 2020

O’Malley later sent a tweet directed at Garbrandt explaining that he was “running from greatness”.

You ain’t chasing greatness you are running from it. — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 1, 2020

If Garbrandt’s move to flyweight doesn’t happen and O’Malley keeps his amazing winning streak going, we could see these two fight in the near future.