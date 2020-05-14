UFC Jacksonville Results: (GRAPHIC) Gabriel Benitez’s Severing Shin is Frightful to Witness

Watch Gabriel Benitez’s Gaping Shin Split

Gabriel Benitez just suffered one of the most gruesome injuries in the octagon that UFC fans have ever seen. During Gabriel’s fight against Omar Morales, Benitez’s leg literally split in half. Honestly, it looked like something from a 90s slasher horror movie. Unfortunately for Gabriel, he lost part of his shin as well as losing the fight.

Benitez faced the undefeated Morales on the preliminary portion of UFC Jacksonville. The fighters kept a solid pace for the full fight. Both men fired offense at a high pace with punches and kicks.

Over the course of 15 minutes, Morales was able to win via decision (unanimous) (30–27, 29–28, 29–28). As the final bell rung, Gabriel had a noticeable limp as he made his way to the center of the cage. Then, fans noticed that blood was leaking all over the place.

Viewing the Shin of Gabriel Benitez

Benitez then noticed the blood as he looked down as his leg. We’re sure that Gabriel wasn’t expecting to be able to see through his leg, but alas.

WARNING! THIS IS VERY GRAPHIC! 😳#UFCJax | BT Sport 2 HD pic.twitter.com/u9GoGFbFBo — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 14, 2020

The gash in the leg looked like it came from a machete. And honestly, the fight will have to go through a second viewing before fans can determine the exact shot that caused such an injury.

If fans thought the real-time viewing of the injury was nasty, Benitez took to social media to share the injury in depth. Just for reference, the image that fans are about to view is not for the faint of heart. So, if your stomach is queasy, now’s the time to skim on over.

Benitez’s shin needs its own only Fans account. pic.twitter.com/c7pTRRKd36 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) May 14, 2020

“Real power kick,” wrote Benitez.

Twitter Reacts

Twitter’s reaction to the injury was absolutely as expected. Especially anytime muscle tissue is exposed with an open gash. Honestly, if it’s not the most severe octagon injury that fans have witnessed in the cage, it’s certainly the most disgusting.

Kudos to Gabriel Benitez and hopefully his shin heals quickly.